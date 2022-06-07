JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while lying in bed.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened at a home in the 3100 block of Fleetwood Drive Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Terrencia Jackson, 26.

Police said another person, believed to be Jackson’s boyfriend, was also shot while lying in bed. He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

Brown said there is no motive for the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1277 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).