JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson City Councilmembers are not on board with the hiring of the interim Parks and Recreation director.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, believes Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba should have discussed the appointment before placing Stephen Hutton in the role. In August 2021, Hutton pled guilty to promoting prostitution.

Stokes said there were better potential candidates in line for the position, including Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Abram Muhammad.

Hutton will serve in an interim capacity for 90 days. Stokes said if the mayor brings Hutton’s name before the Council to vote on for the permanent role, he will vote no.

“They way this process is supposed to work is that even though the mayor has the authority to make appointments, he should talk to councilmembers and make sure you had the votes. May be has the votes. I don’t know. I’m just one councilmember, one vote. Mine’s is hell no,” Stokes said.

Hutton previously oversaw the Sanderson Farms Tournament and served as the executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission. He also managed the city’s Pete Brown Golf Facility.