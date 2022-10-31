JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center in Hinds County is no longer under a federal consent decree. Officials said it’s been more than a decade since the facility has been solely under the Hinds County Operations.

“All of our facilities were under a consent decree when this board took office. What we said as a board is that we were not going to kick the can down the road any further, as far as our facilities for holding detainees were concerned. So, we have spent $7 million on these facilities, bringing them up to standards,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun.

Hinds County officials said no longer being under the consent decree will save taxpayers money. According to Henley-Young director Marshand Crisler, they plan to create and stick to a plan.

“I would recommend in any facility like ours, who has an outstanding maintenance plan… we do. We implemented one when I took over in January, and we’ve been keeping in concert with that since since taking the helm. So, those are the little things that I know, nuances that I know that keeps facilities like this off the federal radar,” said Crisler.