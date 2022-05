HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the juvenile escapee from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center was captured.

According to Jones, Rondarius Ragsdale, 17, was arrested at a home in North Jackson by Hinds County deputies. He faces additional escape charges.

Jones said Ragsdale escaped from the detention center on McDowell Road on Tuesday, May 17. He was initially being held on a burglary charge.