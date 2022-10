Writer, Spiritualist, and Creator of “Her Run To Freedom” Funmi “Queen” Franklin joins us to talk about the stage production taking place at Duling Hall on Saturday, October 15th.

TICKET INFORMATION:

3PM: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005D02C3AD3E23

8PM: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005D02C874409C