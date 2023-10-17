JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will host a Career Fair in November.

The event will take place November 2-3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson.

This event invites college students of all classifications, including those from community and senior colleges, to explore career opportunities within MDWFP. Attendees will have the unique chance to interact with professionals from diverse fields, such as Accounting, IT, Law Enforcement, State Parks, and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Wildlife, Fisheries.

In addition to discovering potential career paths, students can also explore fall, spring, and summer internship prospects within MDWFP.

Every attending student can enter for a chance to win a $500 scholarship from the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. MDWFP will select one lucky recipient each day of the event.