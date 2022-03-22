JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) officials announced Herman Horton was named the new police chief for the university’s Department of Public Safety.

“I could not be more honored to serve and protect at my alma mater – Jackson State University,” said Horton. “Ensuring the safety of our campus community is my primary mission, and I intend to accomplish this through collaboration and listening to the needs of the community. It is my intention that we continuously surpass expectations as we strive to positively impact lives through our public safety efforts.”

Prior to becoming JSU’s chief of police, Horton was the police chief for Hinds Community College – Utica campus. He is the former director of training for the Jackson Police Department, where he served as a police instructor, training coordinator and training sergeant for over 28 police recruit classes. He also served as dignitary protection for former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson Jr. from 2010- 2013.