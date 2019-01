Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PEARL,Miss(WJTV) - Pearl Police Department is asking for everyone to come out to give blood.

Mississippi Blood Services will be at the Pearl Police Department (2561 Old Brandon Rd.) Thursday, Friday, January 4, 2019 from 12 pm-6pm.

For more info contact Mississippi Blood Services at https://www.msblood.com/contact/