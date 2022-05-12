JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Consumers feel like they’re getting punched in the pockets with the recent inflation seen at grocery stores.

According to a recent USDA report, grocery prices are expected to jump between 5% and 6% this year. People are finding themselves paying much more for items that they normally buy.

Consumers said to navigate the rising prices, they find themselves planning meals, couponing or putting back items that are considered a treat.

For some Jacksonians, couponing and budgeting are not even enough to buy the necessities at the grocery store.

“With me, I have to give up my money this week to buy groceries, so I can buy my medicine this month. I’ll get it next month. Somebody’s got to eat, and we got to live. Please help the poor people who would have no help,” said one Jackson neighbor.

“I shop at all the stores for which has the best price for what I’m looking for. I do use coupons from time to time. I’m not one of those avid couponers. More often than not, I’m at the store when I realize I got coupons at home,” said another neighbor.

Grocery prices rose 1.3% since February and almost 9% this since this time last year. If the prices continue on this upward trend, consumers said the government should make provisions because people need to eat.