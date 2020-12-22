High-speed chase ends after crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with a crash as officers followed a suspect from Pearl into Jackson.

On Monday night, the Brandon Police Department put out a “Be On the Look Out” for a suspect in a 2004 Maroon Ford Expedition for a simple assault at a Brandon McDonald’s.

According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a Pearl officer spotted the vehicle on I-20 westbound and attempted to make a stop but the suspect fled onto I-55 northbound. Moments after, the Expedition crashed into another vehicle on Meadowbrook Road and Northview in Jackson, sending two people to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Lechung Williams. He was charged with felony fleeing, suspended license, no insurance, 2 counts of aggravated assault (crash victims), and DUI.

Investigators said the two people in the vehicle Williams hit were transported to UMMC. The victims were alert and talking when they left the scene, but their exact conditions are not known at this time.

