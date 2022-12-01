Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Jackson, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Jackson

Unsplash

#25. Tax preparers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $36,050

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Canva

#24. Credit counselors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $41,350

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#23. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,940

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Fundraisers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $50,060

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

Rido // Shutterstock

#21. Human resources specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,490

– #504 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jackson

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#20. Training and development specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,090

– #421 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Labor relations specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#18. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $55,780

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#17. Loan officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,190

– #486 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#16. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,370

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Jackson

fizkes // Shutterstock

#15. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,110

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#14. Compliance officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,600

– #428 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#13. Credit analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,930

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#12. Logisticians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $64,030

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $64,040

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

sabthai // Shutterstock

#10. Budget analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#9. Insurance underwriters

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,140

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Cost estimators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,920

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#7. Accountants and auditors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,110

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Personal financial advisors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $76,960

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#5. Financial risk specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $77,510

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#4. Financial and investment analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $77,800

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#3. Management analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Project management specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#1. Financial examiners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor