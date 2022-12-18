Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Jackson, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

Canva

#27. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $40,650

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#26. Computer user support specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,630

– #478 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

Pixabay

#25. Surveying and mapping technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,940

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#24. Architectural and civil drafters

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,910

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– Employment: 101,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Surveyors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,190

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

Gearstd // Shutterstock

#22. Mechanical drafters

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,490

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,650

– Employment: 47,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#21. Computer network support specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#20. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,240

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#19. Web and digital interface designers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,940

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

Canva

#18. Environmental engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#17. Web developers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $66,450

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

Canva

#16. Computer systems analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,900

– #456 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#15. Operations research analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $70,550

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#14. Computer programmers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $70,730

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Industrial engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $72,870

– #450 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#12. Network and computer systems administrators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $74,800

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#11. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#10. Information security analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,230

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Canva

#9. Mechanical engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,360

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

Canva

#8. Civil engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#7. Software developers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,460

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Database administrators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,400

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#5. Electronics engineers, except computer

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,480

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

IBM Research // Flickr

#4. Computer network architects

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,660

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Canva

#3. Electrical engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $90,380

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Architects, except landscape and naval

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#1. Data scientists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,040

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)