The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Jackson. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Administrative services managers

– Median annual wage: $81,070

– Median hourly wage: $38.98

– Total employment: 1,180 people (4.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $81,520

– Median hourly wage: $39.19

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Operations research analysts

– Median annual wage: $81,610

– Median hourly wage: $39.24

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Financial risk specialists

– Median annual wage: $81,720

– Median hourly wage: $39.29

– Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Industrial engineers

– Median annual wage: $81,760

– Median hourly wage: $39.31

– Total employment: 440 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Mechanical engineers

– Median annual wage: $82,490

– Median hourly wage: $39.66

– Total employment: 160 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Commercial and industrial designers

– Median annual wage: $82,580

– Median hourly wage: $39.70

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Orthotists and prosthetists

– Median annual wage: $83,360

– Median hourly wage: $40.08

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Information security analysts

– Median annual wage: $83,430

– Median hourly wage: $40.11

– Total employment: 210 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $83,580

– Median hourly wage: $40.18

– Total employment: 180 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Education administrators, all other

– Median annual wage: $83,990

– Median hourly wage: $40.38

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $84,010

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 270 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Median annual wage: $84,020

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 110 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Network and computer systems administrators

– Median annual wage: $84,290

– Median hourly wage: $40.52

– Total employment: 590 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Civil engineers

– Median annual wage: $84,570

– Median hourly wage: $40.66

– Total employment: 460 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Social scientists and related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $84,970

– Median hourly wage: $40.85

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $85,110

– Median hourly wage: $40.92

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $85,270

– Median hourly wage: $40.99

– Total employment: 200 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $85,450

– Median hourly wage: $41.08

– Total employment: 290 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $87,360

– Median hourly wage: $42.00

– Total employment: 190 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $89,010

– Median hourly wage: $42.79

– Total employment: 1,310 people (5.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $94,000

– Median hourly wage: $45.19

– Total employment: 320 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Natural sciences managers

– Median annual wage: $94,370

– Median hourly wage: $45.37

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $94,540

– Median hourly wage: $45.45

– Total employment: 110 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $95,470

– Median hourly wage: $45.90

– Total employment: 80 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $95,510

– Median hourly wage: $45.92

– Total employment: 1,020 people (4.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $96,840

– Median hourly wage: $46.56

– Total employment: 110 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other

– Median annual wage: $97,510

– Median hourly wage: $46.88

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Engineers, all other

– Median annual wage: $97,880

– Median hourly wage: $47.06

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $98,320

– Median hourly wage: $47.27

– Total employment: 460 people (1.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $100,030

– Median hourly wage: $48.09

– Total employment: 450 people (1.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $106,330

– Median hourly wage: $51.12

– Total employment: 50 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $106,790

– Median hourly wage: $51.34

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $106,850

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $107,700

– Median hourly wage: $51.78

– Total employment: 280 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $108,920

– Median hourly wage: $52.37

– Total employment: 1,150 people (4.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $109,870

– Median hourly wage: $52.82

– Total employment: 30 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $109,920

– Median hourly wage: $52.85

– Total employment: 340 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $112,440

– Median hourly wage: $54.06

– Total employment: 40 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

– Median annual wage: $113,240

– Median hourly wage: $54.44

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $126,690

– Median hourly wage: $60.91

– Total employment: 820 people (3.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $128,380

– Median hourly wage: $61.72

– Total employment: 200 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $129,330

– Median hourly wage: $62.18

– Total employment: 170 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $132,990

– Median hourly wage: $63.94

– Total employment: 120 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $147,990

– Median hourly wage: $71.15

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $175,650

– Median hourly wage: $84.45

– Total employment: 90 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $177,590

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 940 people (3.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $186,810

– Median hourly wage: $89.81

– Total employment: 120 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Pediatricians, general (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: Not available

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: Not available