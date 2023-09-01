A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeship or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Jackson for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

– Median annual wage: $42,310

– Median hourly wage: $20.34

– Total employment: 510 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $42,680

– Median hourly wage: $20.52

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

– Median annual wage: $42,780

– Median hourly wage: $20.57

– Total employment: 120 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

– Median annual wage: $43,200

– Median hourly wage: $20.77

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#46. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

– Median annual wage: $43,300

– Median hourly wage: $20.82

– Total employment: 160 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#45. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $43,430

– Median hourly wage: $20.88

– Total employment: 110 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#44. Automotive body and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $44,040

– Median hourly wage: $21.17

– Total employment: 290 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#43. Machinists

– Median annual wage: $44,050

– Median hourly wage: $21.18

– Total employment: 290 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#41. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance (tie)

– Median annual wage: $44,480

– Median hourly wage: $21.39

– Total employment: 390 people (1.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#41. Tax preparers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $44,480

– Median hourly wage: $21.38

– Total employment: 180 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#40. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $45,090

– Median hourly wage: $21.68

– Total employment: 1,050 people (4.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#39. Property, real estate, and community association managers

– Median annual wage: $45,770

– Median hourly wage: $22.00

– Total employment: 480 people (1.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $46,370

– Median hourly wage: $22.29

– Total employment: 800 people (3.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#37. Photographers

– Median annual wage: $46,800

– Median hourly wage: $22.50

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#36. Advertising sales agents

– Median annual wage: $46,950

– Median hourly wage: $22.57

– Total employment: 140 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#35. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $46,960

– Median hourly wage: $22.58

– Total employment: 560 people (2.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#34. Office and administrative support workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $47,120

– Median hourly wage: $22.65

– Total employment: 70 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#33. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $47,700

– Median hourly wage: $22.93

– Total employment: 310 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#32. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $47,910

– Median hourly wage: $23.03

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#31. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $48,380

– Median hourly wage: $23.26

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. Electrical, electronic, and electromechanical assemblers, except coil winders, tapers, and finishers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $49,130

– Median hourly wage: $23.62

– Total employment: 300 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#29. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators (tie)

– Median annual wage: $49,130

– Median hourly wage: $23.62

– Total employment: 290 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#28. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

– Median annual wage: $49,350

– Median hourly wage: $23.73

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#27. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $49,660

– Median hourly wage: $23.88

– Total employment: 830 people (3.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $49,700

– Median hourly wage: $23.90

– Total employment: 2,560 people (10.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#25. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $49,990

– Median hourly wage: $24.03

– Total employment: 330 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#24. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

– Median annual wage: $50,000

– Median hourly wage: $24.04

– Total employment: 60 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $50,020

– Median hourly wage: $24.05

– Total employment: 320 people (1.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#22. Cargo and freight agents

– Median annual wage: $50,500

– Median hourly wage: $24.28

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#20. Postal service mail carriers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $51,130

– Median hourly wage: $24.58

– Total employment: 630 people (2.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#20. Miscellaneous assemblers and fabricators (tie)

– Median annual wage: $51,130

– Median hourly wage: $24.58

– Total employment: 4,710 people (19.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $51,640

– Median hourly wage: $24.83

– Total employment: 170 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $52,500

– Median hourly wage: $25.24

– Total employment: 270 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $52,890

– Median hourly wage: $25.43

– Total employment: 1,910 people (7.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $53,120

– Median hourly wage: $25.54

– Total employment: 50 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $53,670

– Median hourly wage: $25.81

– Total employment: 1,100 people (4.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#14. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $54,450

– Median hourly wage: $26.18

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#13. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $54,500

– Median hourly wage: $26.20

– Total employment: 370 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#12. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $56,200

– Median hourly wage: $27.02

– Total employment: 130 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#11. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $56,390

– Median hourly wage: $27.11

– Total employment: 560 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#10. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $56,520

– Median hourly wage: $27.18

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $60,260

– Median hourly wage: $28.97

– Total employment: 620 people (2.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#8. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $60,490

– Median hourly wage: $29.08

– Total employment: 850 people (3.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $61,240

– Median hourly wage: $29.44

– Total employment: 1,290 people (5.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#6. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $63,190

– Median hourly wage: $30.38

– Total employment: 1,550 people (6.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $65,250

– Median hourly wage: $31.37

– Total employment: 410 people (1.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $67,580

– Median hourly wage: $32.49

– Total employment: 660 people (2.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#3. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $69,380

– Median hourly wage: $33.36

– Total employment: 1,470 people (5.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $76,640

– Median hourly wage: $36.85

– Total employment: 260 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $85,110

– Median hourly wage: $40.92

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training