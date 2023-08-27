College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Paramedics

– Median annual wage: $46,790

– Median hourly wage: $22.50

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 200 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#49. Photographers

– Median annual wage: $46,800

– Median hourly wage: $22.50

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Advertising sales agents

– Median annual wage: $46,950

– Median hourly wage: $22.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $46,960

– Median hourly wage: $22.58

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 560 people (2.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#46. Office and administrative support workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $47,120

– Median hourly wage: $22.65

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#45. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $47,700

– Median hourly wage: $22.93

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 310 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Service unit operators, oil and gas

– Median annual wage: $47,890

– Median hourly wage: $23.03

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $47,910

– Median hourly wage: $23.03

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#42. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $48,380

– Median hourly wage: $23.26

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#41. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

– Median annual wage: $48,590

– Median hourly wage: $23.36

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 590 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#40. Surgical technologists

– Median annual wage: $48,740

– Median hourly wage: $23.44

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 370 people (1.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Electrical, electronic, and electromechanical assemblers, except coil winders, tapers, and finishers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $49,130

– Median hourly wage: $23.62

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 300 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#38. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators (tie)

– Median annual wage: $49,130

– Median hourly wage: $23.62

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 290 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#37. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

– Median annual wage: $49,350

– Median hourly wage: $23.73

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#36. Prepress technicians and workers

– Median annual wage: $49,600

– Median hourly wage: $23.85

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#35. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $49,660

– Median hourly wage: $23.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 830 people (3.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#34. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $49,700

– Median hourly wage: $23.90

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,560 people (10.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#33. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $49,990

– Median hourly wage: $24.03

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 330 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#32. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

– Median annual wage: $50,000

– Median hourly wage: $24.04

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#31. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $50,020

– Median hourly wage: $24.05

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 320 people (1.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#30. Cargo and freight agents

– Median annual wage: $50,500

– Median hourly wage: $24.28

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#29. Tool and die makers

– Median annual wage: $50,730

– Median hourly wage: $24.39

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#27. Postal service mail carriers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $51,130

– Median hourly wage: $24.58

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 630 people (2.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#27. Miscellaneous assemblers and fabricators (tie)

– Median annual wage: $51,130

– Median hourly wage: $24.58

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,710 people (19.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $51,640

– Median hourly wage: $24.83

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 170 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Surgical assistants

– Median annual wage: $51,990

– Median hourly wage: $25.00

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $52,500

– Median hourly wage: $25.24

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 270 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

– Median annual wage: $52,760

– Median hourly wage: $25.37

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 6,030 people (24.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#22. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $52,890

– Median hourly wage: $25.43

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,910 people (7.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $53,120

– Median hourly wage: $25.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#20. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $53,670

– Median hourly wage: $25.81

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,100 people (4.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#19. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage: $54,280

– Median hourly wage: $26.10

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 70 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#18. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $54,450

– Median hourly wage: $26.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#17. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $54,500

– Median hourly wage: $26.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 370 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#16. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $56,200

– Median hourly wage: $27.02

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 130 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#15. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $56,390

– Median hourly wage: $27.11

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 560 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $56,400

– Median hourly wage: $27.12

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 400 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $56,520

– Median hourly wage: $27.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $60,260

– Median hourly wage: $28.97

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 620 people (2.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#11. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $60,490

– Median hourly wage: $29.08

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 850 people (3.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $61,240

– Median hourly wage: $29.44

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,290 people (5.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $63,190

– Median hourly wage: $30.38

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,550 people (6.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage: $63,350

– Median hourly wage: $30.46

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#7. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $65,220

– Median hourly wage: $31.35

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 360 people (1.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $65,250

– Median hourly wage: $31.37

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 410 people (1.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $67,580

– Median hourly wage: $32.49

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 660 people (2.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#4. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $69,380

– Median hourly wage: $33.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,470 people (5.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $76,640

– Median hourly wage: $36.85

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 260 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $85,110

– Median hourly wage: $40.92

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#1. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $106,850

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training