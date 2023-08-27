While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor’s degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor’s degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor’s degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What’s more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor’s degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor’s pay well. So, if you’re going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Jackson that require a bachelor’s degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Web developers

– Median annual wage: $65,790

– Median hourly wage: $31.63

– Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Web and digital interface designers

– Median annual wage: $66,900

– Median hourly wage: $32.17

– Total employment: 50 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Management analysts

– Median annual wage: $67,500

– Median hourly wage: $32.45

– Total employment: 830 people (3.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $67,880

– Median hourly wage: $32.63

– Total employment: 70 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $68,360

– Median hourly wage: $32.87

– Total employment: 5,990 people (24.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Social workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $68,410

– Median hourly wage: $32.89

– Total employment: 160 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Financial and investment analysts

– Median annual wage: $72,980

– Median hourly wage: $35.09

– Total employment: 140 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Project management specialists

– Median annual wage: $74,980

– Median hourly wage: $36.05

– Total employment: 600 people (2.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Data scientists

– Median annual wage: $78,360

– Median hourly wage: $37.67

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Compensation and benefits managers

– Median annual wage: $78,680

– Median hourly wage: $37.83

– Total employment: 40 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Architects, except landscape and naval

– Median annual wage: $79,090

– Median hourly wage: $38.03

– Total employment: 150 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Biological scientists, all other

– Median annual wage: $79,350

– Median hourly wage: $38.15

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Computer programmers

– Median annual wage: $79,570

– Median hourly wage: $38.26

– Total employment: 160 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Computer occupations, all other

– Median annual wage: $79,580

– Median hourly wage: $38.26

– Total employment: 200 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Database administrators

– Median annual wage: $79,870

– Median hourly wage: $38.40

– Total employment: 80 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Financial examiners

– Median annual wage: $80,270

– Median hourly wage: $38.59

– Total employment: 120 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Personal financial advisors

– Median annual wage: $80,290

– Median hourly wage: $38.60

– Total employment: 410 people (1.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Administrative services managers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $81,070

– Median hourly wage: $38.98

– Total employment: 1,180 people (4.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Software developers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $81,070

– Median hourly wage: $38.98

– Total employment: 670 people (2.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $81,520

– Median hourly wage: $39.19

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Operations research analysts

– Median annual wage: $81,610

– Median hourly wage: $39.24

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Financial risk specialists

– Median annual wage: $81,720

– Median hourly wage: $39.29

– Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Industrial engineers

– Median annual wage: $81,760

– Median hourly wage: $39.31

– Total employment: 440 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Mechanical engineers

– Median annual wage: $82,490

– Median hourly wage: $39.66

– Total employment: 160 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Commercial and industrial designers

– Median annual wage: $82,580

– Median hourly wage: $39.70

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Information security analysts

– Median annual wage: $83,430

– Median hourly wage: $40.11

– Total employment: 210 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $83,580

– Median hourly wage: $40.18

– Total employment: 180 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Education administrators, all other

– Median annual wage: $83,990

– Median hourly wage: $40.38

– Total employment: 60 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $84,010

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 270 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Median annual wage: $84,020

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 110 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

– Median annual wage: $84,290

– Median hourly wage: $40.52

– Total employment: 590 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Civil engineers

– Median annual wage: $84,570

– Median hourly wage: $40.66

– Total employment: 460 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Social scientists and related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $84,970

– Median hourly wage: $40.85

– Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $85,270

– Median hourly wage: $40.99

– Total employment: 200 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $85,450

– Median hourly wage: $41.08

– Total employment: 290 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $87,360

– Median hourly wage: $42.00

– Total employment: 190 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $89,010

– Median hourly wage: $42.79

– Total employment: 1,310 people (5.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Natural sciences managers

– Median annual wage: $94,370

– Median hourly wage: $45.37

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $94,540

– Median hourly wage: $45.45

– Total employment: 110 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $95,470

– Median hourly wage: $45.90

– Total employment: 80 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $95,510

– Median hourly wage: $45.92

– Total employment: 1,020 people (4.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Engineers, all other

– Median annual wage: $97,880

– Median hourly wage: $47.06

– Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $100,030

– Median hourly wage: $48.09

– Total employment: 450 people (1.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $106,790

– Median hourly wage: $51.34

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $107,700

– Median hourly wage: $51.78

– Total employment: 280 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $109,870

– Median hourly wage: $52.82

– Total employment: 30 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $109,920

– Median hourly wage: $52.85

– Total employment: 340 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $112,440

– Median hourly wage: $54.06

– Total employment: 40 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $128,380

– Median hourly wage: $61.72

– Total employment: 200 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $129,330

– Median hourly wage: $62.18

– Total employment: 170 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)