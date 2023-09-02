Education pays.

At least, that’s what Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Higher degree holders earn more and experience lower unemployment rates than those without degrees or with lesser degrees. On a weekly basis, master’s degree holders earn over $500 more than the median for all U.S. workers over age 25, and doctoral degree holders earn about $850 more than that median. Professional degree holders like doctors, lawyers, and veterinarians earn even more, at nearly $870 more than the median.

However, advanced degrees often cost significant funds to obtain. A year of graduate tuition and fees cost about $19,750 for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The average at private institutions was even more, at $26,620 per year. Some programs offer assistantships or fellowships that offset those costs, but many students will be on the hook for paying or borrowing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Other data from the center, released in July 2023, shows that nearly 3 in 4 graduate students received financial aid in the 2019-20 academic year, in amounts averaging about $25,300.

The catch? Much of the aid doled out to graduate students is in loans. Graduate students who took out loans averaged $26,000, compared to an average of $11,300 in grant funds among recipients. A Center for American Progress analysis found that graduate debt rose from 2010-11 to 2017-18 while undergraduate debt fell, and the share of student debt accumulated by graduate students rose to 40%.

Is the higher pay worth the cost? That’s up to prospective graduate students to decide. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Jackson, painting a clearer picture of the earnings potential. Jobs listed here require a master’s, doctorate, or other professional degree and are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Read on to see what a graduate degree could earn you in Jackson.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#44. Rehabilitation counselors

– Median annual wage: $36,360

– Median hourly wage: $17.48

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 250 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Agenturfotografin // Shutterstock

#43. Historians

– Median annual wage: $37,380

– Median hourly wage: $17.97

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#42. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

– Median annual wage: $42,400

– Median hourly wage: $20.39

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 300 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#41. Librarians and media collections specialists

– Median annual wage: $46,600

– Median hourly wage: $22.41

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 310 people (1.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#40. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

– Median annual wage: $48,020

– Median hourly wage: $23.09

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 760 people (3.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#39. Epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $48,650

– Median hourly wage: $23.39

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#38. Healthcare social workers

– Median annual wage: $50,000

– Median hourly wage: $24.04

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 310 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#37. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $50,550

– Median hourly wage: $24.30

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 200 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#36. School psychologists

– Median annual wage: $54,130

– Median hourly wage: $26.03

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#35. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $57,490

– Median hourly wage: $27.64

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Instructional coordinators

– Median annual wage: $57,600

– Median hourly wage: $27.69

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 310 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Daniel Besic // Shutterstock

#33. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $61,130

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 100 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

voronaman // Shutterstock

#31. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary (tie)

– Median annual wage: $61,810

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#31. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary (tie)

– Median annual wage: $61,810

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 70 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#30. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $62,550

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 30 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#29. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $62,780

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#28. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $63,200

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 120 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#27. Business teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $64,350

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#26. Education teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $64,720

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 80 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#25. History teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $65,260

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

fizkes // Shutterstock

#24. Clinical and counseling psychologists

– Median annual wage: $65,270

– Median hourly wage: $31.38

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $65,970

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#22. Chiropractors

– Median annual wage: $74,050

– Median hourly wage: $35.60

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#21. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $74,910

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 170 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $77,260

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 560 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#19. Speech-language pathologists

– Median annual wage: $78,040

– Median hourly wage: $37.52

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 290 people (1.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $80,030

– Median hourly wage: $38.48

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 420 people (1.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#17. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $80,870

– Median hourly wage: $38.88

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 1,480 people (5.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#16. Orthotists and prosthetists

– Median annual wage: $83,360

– Median hourly wage: $40.08

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#15. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $94,000

– Median hourly wage: $45.19

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 320 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#14. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $96,840

– Median hourly wage: $46.56

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

BlurryMe // Shutterstock

#13. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other

– Median annual wage: $97,510

– Median hourly wage: $46.88

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#12. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $98,320

– Median hourly wage: $47.27

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 460 people (1.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#11. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $106,330

– Median hourly wage: $51.12

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 50 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $108,920

– Median hourly wage: $52.37

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 1,150 people (4.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#9. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

– Median annual wage: $113,240

– Median hourly wage: $54.44

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

Canva

#8. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $126,690

– Median hourly wage: $60.91

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 820 people (3.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#7. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $132,990

– Median hourly wage: $63.94

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 120 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#6. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $147,990

– Median hourly wage: $71.15

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

Canva

#5. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $175,650

– Median hourly wage: $84.45

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 90 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#4. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $177,590

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 940 people (3.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#3. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $186,810

– Median hourly wage: $89.81

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 120 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Canva

#1. Pediatricians, general (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency