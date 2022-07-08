Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Jackson, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Jackson, the annual mean wage is $45,470 or 22.0% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $202,690. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $80,030
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#48. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $80,390
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,710
– Employment: 47,690
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)
#47. Management analysts
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $80,940
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#46. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $81,010
– #306 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#45. Civil engineers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $82,050
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#44. Transportation inspectors
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $82,380
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#43. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $82,480
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– Employment: 68,060
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)
#42. Software developers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $83,460
– #351 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#41. Database administrators
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $84,400
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#40. Electronics engineers, except computer
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $84,480
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#39. Project management specialists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#38. Computer network architects
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $86,660
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#37. Occupational therapists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $87,050
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#36. Financial examiners
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $87,450
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#35. Chiropractors
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $88,520
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 35,810
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
— Reno, NV ($114,560)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)
#34. Training and development managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $88,540
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#33. Public relations managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $89,720
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#32. General and operations managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $90,000
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#31. Electrical engineers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $90,380
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#30. Construction managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $91,010
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#29. Administrative services managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $91,880
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#28. Education administrators, postsecondary
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $93,890
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#27. Commercial pilots
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $94,620
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#26. Physical therapists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $96,400
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#25. Sales managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $97,060
– #365 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#24. Marketing managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $97,410
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#23. Architects, except landscape and naval
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $97,460
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#22. Data scientists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $98,040
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#20 (tie). Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $98,120
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
#20 (tie). Natural sciences managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $98,120
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#19. Veterinarians
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $101,130
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#18. Lawyers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $101,330
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#17. Purchasing managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $102,230
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#16. Industrial production managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $102,310
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#15. Medical and health services managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $103,910
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $104,610
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
#13. Human resources managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $105,030
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $105,770
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#11. Financial managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $106,830
– #363 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#10. Computer and information systems managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $108,760
– #342 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#9. Architectural and engineering managers
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $108,940
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#8. Nurse practitioners
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $113,120
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#7. Pharmacists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $117,980
– #293 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#6. Optometrists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $126,270
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#5. Chief executives
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $132,430
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#4. Dentists, general
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $149,850
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#3. Nurse anesthetists
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $154,260
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#2. Family medicine physicians
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $201,820
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Jackson, MS
– Annual mean salary: $202,690
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
