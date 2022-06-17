What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Jackson features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson

Tripadvisor

#7. Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1925 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-5008

Tripadvisor

#6. Osaka Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4325 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39232-8947

Tripadvisor

#5. Thai Tasty

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5050 Parkway Dr # 7, Jackson, MS 39211-4322

Tripadvisor

#4. Nagoya Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6351 I 55 N Ste 131, Jackson, MS 39213-7861

Tripadvisor

#3. EDO Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5834 Ridgewood Rd Ste B, Jackson, MS 39211-2602

Tripadvisor

#2. Sakura Bana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211

Tripadvisor

#1. Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5465 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39206-3616

