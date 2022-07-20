Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Little Willie’s BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3015 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208-3419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Hickory Pit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1491 Canton Mart Rd Frnt, Jackson, MS 39211-5411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. E & L Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1111 Bailey Ave, Jackson, MS 39203-1909

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Pig & Pint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Gastropub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4004

– Read more on Tripadvisor