With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Jackson on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#9. IHOP

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 474 Briarwood Dr, Jackson, MS 39206-3003

Tripadvisor

#8. Beatty Street Grocery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 101 Beatty St, Jackson, MS 39201-6208

Tripadvisor

#7. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6020 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-2641

Tripadvisor

#6. King Edward Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004

Tripadvisor

#5. Bistro Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 E Amite St Jackson Marriott, Jackson, MS 39201-2404

Tripadvisor

#4. Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 S. Congress St, Jackson, MS 39201

Tripadvisor

#3. Sugar’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 168 W Griffith St, Jackson, MS 39201-1208

Tripadvisor

#2. Old Capitol Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 226 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201-1906

Tripadvisor

#1. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008

