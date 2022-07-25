With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Jackson that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#20. Whataburger

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1320 North High Street, Jackson, MS 39202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Beatty Street Grocery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 101 Beatty St, Jackson, MS 39201-6208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Zaxby’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 6330 Ridgewood Court Dr, Jackson, MS 39211-1800

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. E & L Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 1111 Bailey Ave, Jackson, MS 39203-1909

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cups Expresso Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea

– Address: 1350 E Woodrow Wilson Ave Methodist Rehabilitation Center, Jackson, MS 39216-5112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Big Apple Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 509 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202-3202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Beagle Bagel Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Address: 4500 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-5930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Taste of the Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

– Address: 436 E Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 106 Larson St, Jackson, MS 39202-3452

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Cook Out

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Address: 986 High St, Jackson, MS 39202-3507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sugar’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 168 W Griffith St, Jackson, MS 39201-1208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Godfrey’s North

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 5046 Parkway Dr Ste A, Jackson, MS 39211-4322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Bean

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Address: 2914 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Bop’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 1173 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1818

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Basil’s Fondren

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Stamps Superburger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1801 Dalton St, Jackson, MS 39204-2712

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Keifer’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 120 N Congress St Bldg 2, Jackson, MS 39201-2606

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Bully’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3118 Livingston Rd, Jackson, MS 39213-6103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Rooster’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

