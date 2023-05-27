Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Jackson on Tripadvisor.

#3. Campbell’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3013 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4204

#2. Bop’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1173 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1818

#1. La Brioche Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

