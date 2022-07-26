Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Jackson?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jackson. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#8. Jose’s Tamales

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 136 S Pearson Rd Ste H, Pearl, MS 39208-5633

#7. La Cazuela Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1401 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202-2444

#6. Los Parrilleros Mexican Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5652

#5. Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 E County Line Rd Ste 120, Jackson, MS 39211-1832

#4. Picantes Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 960 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202-2613

#3. El Charro Authentic Mexican

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2086 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-5009

#2. BABALU

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

#1. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001

