Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Jackson has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Jackson using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

Tripadvisor

#18. Georgia Blue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 223 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Market St, Flowood, MS 39232-3341

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. MM Shapley’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 868 Centre St, Ridgeland, MS 39157-4501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Moss Creek

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 413 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6592 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157-1313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Table 100

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Half Shell Oyster House of Flowood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Laurel Park CV, Flowood, MS 39232-8050

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 433 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. 1908 Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 734 Fairview St, Jackson, MS 39202-1624

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 244, Jackson, MS 39211-5958

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Saltine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (587 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Lou’s Full-Serv

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 904B E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202-2479

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (784 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Char Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Walker’s Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (590 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3016 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4203

– Read more on Tripadvisor