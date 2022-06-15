With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Jackson using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Monte’s Steak and Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402
#29. Spice Avenue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4711 I-55 Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39215
#28. Basil’s Fondren

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $
– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233
#27. Fine & Dandy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6372
#26. Sakura Bana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211
#25. Hal & Mal’s Restraurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 200 Commerce St, Jackson, MS 39201-4420
#24. King Edward Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004
#23. Scrooge’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5829 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-2618
#22. Crazy Cat Eat Up

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1491 Canton Mart Rd Suite 12, Jackson, MS 39211-5411
#21. Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5465 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39206-3616
#20. The Bulldog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6111 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-2020
#19. Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 407 S. Congress St, Jackson, MS 39201
#18. Bully’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 3118 Livingston Rd, Jackson, MS 39213-6103
#17. 1908 Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Grill
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 734 Fairview St, Jackson, MS 39202-1624
#16. Mayflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 123 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3095
#15. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008
#14. Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4610
#13. BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 244, Jackson, MS 39211-5958
#12. Saltine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000
#11. Keifer’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 710 Poplar Blvd, Jackson, MS 39202-2035
#10. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (584 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817
#9. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000
#8. BABALU

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 622 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4000
#7. Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373
#6. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001
#5. Parlor Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 115 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3005
#4. The Pig & Pint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (585 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Gastropub
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4004
#3. Char Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965
#2. Lou’s Full-Serv

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 904B E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202-2479
#1. Walker’s Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3016 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4203
