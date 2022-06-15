With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Jackson using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Monte’s Steak and Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Spice Avenue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4711 I-55 Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Basil’s Fondren

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Fine & Dandy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6372

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Sakura Bana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Hal & Mal’s Restraurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Commerce St, Jackson, MS 39201-4420

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. King Edward Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Scrooge’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5829 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-2618

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Crazy Cat Eat Up

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1491 Canton Mart Rd Suite 12, Jackson, MS 39211-5411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5465 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39206-3616

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Bulldog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6111 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-2020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 S. Congress St, Jackson, MS 39201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Bully’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 3118 Livingston Rd, Jackson, MS 39213-6103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. 1908 Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 734 Fairview St, Jackson, MS 39202-1624

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Mayflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 123 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3095

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 244, Jackson, MS 39211-5958

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Saltine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Keifer’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 710 Poplar Blvd, Jackson, MS 39202-2035

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (584 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. BABALU

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Parlor Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Pig & Pint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (585 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Gastropub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4004

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Char Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Lou’s Full-Serv

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 904B E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202-2479

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Walker’s Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3016 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4203

– Read more on Tripadvisor