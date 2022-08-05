Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#6. The Iron Horse Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001
#5. Logans Roadhouse
– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 431 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917
#4. Monte’s Steak and Seafood
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402
#3. MM Shapley’s Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 868 Centre St, Ridgeland, MS 39157-4501
#2. Lonestar Steakhouse
– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3103 Riverwind Drive, Pearl, MS
#1. Char Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965
