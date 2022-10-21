Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#11. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 359 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3307

#10. Fusion Japanese & Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1002 Treetops Blvd, Flowood, MS 39232-7605

#9. Mikado Japanese Express

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 Riverwind Dr Suite A, Pearl, MS 39208-5900

#8. Tokyo Tasty

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1410 Old Square Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-5523

#7. Kobe Japanese

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 136 S Pearson Rd, Pearl, MS 39208-5633

#6. Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi Of Pearl

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3 Mac and Bones Blvd, Pearl, MS 39208-4442

#5. Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1925 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-5008

#4. Osaka Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4325 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39232-8947

#3. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 433 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917

#2. EDO Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5834 Ridgewood Rd Ste B, Jackson, MS 39211-2602

#1. Sakura Bana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211

