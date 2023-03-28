Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Tripadvisor
#30. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (221)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Speciality Museums
– Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Mississippi State Capitol
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 400 High St, Jackson, MS 39201-1006
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums
– Address: 2148 Riverside Dr, Jackson, MS 39202-1353
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Mississippi Children’s Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359)
– Type of activity: Children’s Museums
– Address: 2145 Museum Blvd, Jackson, MS 39202-6000
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Medgar Evers Home
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 2332 Margaret W Alexander Dr, Jackson, MS 39213-6411
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Old Capitol Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings
– Address: 100 S State St, Jackson, MS 39201-4400
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Eudora Welty House and Garden
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (123)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites
– Address: 1119 Pinehurst Pl, Jackson, MS 39202-1812
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1150 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4728
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Museum of Mississippi History
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 222 North St Suite 1206, Jackson, MS 39201-1808
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Mississippi Museum of Art
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 380 S Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201-4007
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Jackson State University
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32)
– Type of activity: Educational sites
– Address: 1400 J R Lynch St, Jackson, MS 39217-0001
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Mynelle Gardens
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 4736 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209-2400
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Mississippi Governor’s Mansion
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Government Buildings
– Address: 300 E Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3495
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Original First Baptist Church
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Religious Sites
– Address: 431 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201-1108
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 528 Bloom St, Jackson, MS 39202-4005
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1152 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4701
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Cathead Distillery
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19)
– Type of activity: Distilleries
– Address: 422 S Farish St, Jackson, MS 39201-5102
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. LeFleur’s Bluff State Park
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41)
– Type of activity: State Parks
– Address: 3315 Lakeland Ter, Jackson, MS 39216-4795
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. The Jackson Zoo
– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (254)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 2918 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39209-4236
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Belhaven University
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22)
– Type of activity: Educational sites
– Address: 1500 Peachtree St, Jackson, MS 39202-1789
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7)
– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals
– Address: 123 N West St, Jackson, MS 39201-2407
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Oaks Museum House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens
– Address: 823 N Jefferson St, Jackson, MS 39202-4140
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Alamo Theater
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Theaters
– Address: 333 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202-3225
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mississippi Symphony Orchestra
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10)
– Type of activity: Symphonies
– Address: 201 E Pascagoula St, Jackson, MS 39201-4101
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Mississippi War Memorial Building
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17)
– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Russell C Davis Planetarium
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24)
– Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums
– Address: 201 E Pascagoula St, Jackson, MS 39201-4101
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. City of Jackson Fire Museum
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 355 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213-7596
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Municipal Art Gallery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries
– Address: 839 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202-2603
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Old Greyhound Bus Station
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 219 N Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201-1310
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. City Hall
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings
– Address: 219 S President St, Jackson, MS 39201-4312
– Read more on Tripadvisor