Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (221)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Speciality Museums

– Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

#29. Mississippi State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 400 High St, Jackson, MS 39201-1006

#28. Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 2148 Riverside Dr, Jackson, MS 39202-1353

#27. Mississippi Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 2145 Museum Blvd, Jackson, MS 39202-6000

#26. Medgar Evers Home

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 2332 Margaret W Alexander Dr, Jackson, MS 39213-6411

#25. Old Capitol Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 100 S State St, Jackson, MS 39201-4400

#24. Eudora Welty House and Garden

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (123)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites

– Address: 1119 Pinehurst Pl, Jackson, MS 39202-1812

#23. Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1150 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4728

#22. Museum of Mississippi History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 222 North St Suite 1206, Jackson, MS 39201-1808

#21. Mississippi Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 380 S Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201-4007

#20. Jackson State University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 1400 J R Lynch St, Jackson, MS 39217-0001

#19. Mynelle Gardens

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 4736 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209-2400

#18. Mississippi Governor’s Mansion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Government Buildings

– Address: 300 E Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3495

#17. Original First Baptist Church

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Religious Sites

– Address: 431 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201-1108

#16. Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 528 Bloom St, Jackson, MS 39202-4005

#15. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1152 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4701

#14. Cathead Distillery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 422 S Farish St, Jackson, MS 39201-5102

#13. LeFleur’s Bluff State Park

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 3315 Lakeland Ter, Jackson, MS 39216-4795

#12. The Jackson Zoo

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (254)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 2918 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39209-4236

#11. Belhaven University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 1500 Peachtree St, Jackson, MS 39202-1789

#10. Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 123 N West St, Jackson, MS 39201-2407

#9. Oaks Museum House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens

– Address: 823 N Jefferson St, Jackson, MS 39202-4140

#8. Alamo Theater

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Theaters

– Address: 333 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202-3225

#7. Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10)

– Type of activity: Symphonies

– Address: 201 E Pascagoula St, Jackson, MS 39201-4101

#6. Mississippi War Memorial Building

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: not available

#5. Russell C Davis Planetarium

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24)

– Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

– Address: 201 E Pascagoula St, Jackson, MS 39201-4101

#4. City of Jackson Fire Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 355 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213-7596

#3. Municipal Art Gallery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 839 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202-2603

#2. Old Greyhound Bus Station

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 219 N Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201-1310

#1. City Hall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 219 S President St, Jackson, MS 39201-4312

