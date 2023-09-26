JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Highland Village in Jackson welcomes two new businesses.

Elevate Aesthetics will specialize in a variety of medical spa services including Botox, Dysport, ad Geneo Facial Treatments.

JUVA Juice Jackson is a smoothie bar that originated in Starkville, Miss. and has expanded to other cities across the state, with this being its first in the Jackson-metro.

“We are excited to welcome Elevate Aesthetics and Juva Juice to Highland Village!” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “Both brands are champions of health and wellness, which is important to our community and we are proud of the new services they will offer to our guests.”

Elevate Aesthetics (Courtesy: Moore Media Group)

JUVA Juice Jackson (Courtesy: Moore Media Group)

Both Elevate Aesthetics and JUVA Juice are now open at Highland Village. Elevate Aesthetics is located on the upper level next to Bravo, and Juva Juice is located near the north parking lot, behind Aplos.