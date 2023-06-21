Editor’s Note: MDOT updated the dates of the temporary closures. The following story has been changed to reflect the update.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A highway in Hinds County has buckled, and crews will work to make repairs this week.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there will be temporary lane closures on Highway 18 westbound between Seven Springs Road and Dry Grove Road.

The closures will be on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. Crews will make concrete repairs to the highway.

Detour signs will be in place. Westbound and eastbound traffic will be moved to single lanes on eastbound Highway 18, according to MDOT officials.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews and changing traffic conditions.