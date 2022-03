PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 in Pike County will close on Thursday, March 31.

The closure will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Main Street to Canal Street in both directions. Crews will make water main repairs to Highway 51.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.