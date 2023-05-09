BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced a traffic alert for a busy stretch of Highway 80.

According to officials, there will be temporary lane closures on Highway 80 at Woodgate Drive starting Tuesday, May 9. The duration is expected to last one to two weeks.

Officials said crews will begin work on the crosswalk at Woodgate Drive and Highway 80. Lane closures will be utilized to ensure a safe work environment.

Courtesy: City of Brandon

Drivers are asked to slow down in work zones and avoid driving distractions.