Highways, crops, school bus routes vanish: Flooding worsens

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The risen water wreaking havoc in Warren County isn't getting better and the reach of the impact is spreading.



Water in lakes from the river is affecting many in the community, including school children, area business and especially farmers.



Some roads have disappeared, completely underwater and that includes Route 465, which will be shut down for several weeks, according to MDOT.



Flooding is impacting kids trying to get to school because buses are being re-routed, so some students have to get up before sunrise just to catch the bus.



Barges can't ride the swolen Mississippi; that impacts local businesses. Farmers are especially hard hit, staring into flooded fields when they should be planting.



Among the crops that could be impacted are corn, cotton and soybeans.

Farmers are praying that waters recede.

