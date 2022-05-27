JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To close out Mental Health Awareness Month, Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS) and Magnolia Medical Services hosted a food giveaway on Friday, May 27.

According to organizers, one in four women in Mississippi suffer from food insecurity. They said they wanted to change that number.

Willie Mayberry, coordinator of community support services at HBHS, said they support the needs of their patients no matter where they are in life.

Organizers handed out 150 food bags to patients on Friday. They hope to host more events like this in the future.