RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Charity Lockridge will be representing Hinds Community College for the second time after winning the Miss Hind Community College 2020.

Aarionna Dumas was selected as the first runner-up, while 19-year Raven Hayes was chosen as the second runner-up in the Miss Hinds Community College 2020.

Lockridge, 19, was first chosen Miss Hind Community College 2018 in November 2017.