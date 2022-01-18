Hinds CC Foundation Scholarship deadline set for February

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Community College (HCC) announced prospective and current Hinds student to apply for the HCC Foundation Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2022.

Students that meet all scholarship requirements and apply by this date will be given first consideration for a scholarship. The HCC Foundation awards scholarships to more than 800 students each year and manages nearly 400 scholarship funds.

Student can access all required forms here.

All required documentations must be summited via email to scholarships@hindscc.edu. According to leaders, scholarships decisions are generally made in early April and are awarded in the fall semester.