JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students who are interested in attending Hinds Community College’s Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center (JATC) and currently enrolled minority male students can attend the JATC Summerfest on July 20.

Students can apply to attend Hinds, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, register for classes, tour the campus, enjoy fun, games and learn how to become a part of the M2M initiative.

The Summer Fest is 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 20 at the Jackson Campus at 3925 Sunset Dr.

For more information, call 601-987-8129 or 601-987-8109 or email M2M@hindscc.edu.