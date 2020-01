JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience abuse from a dating partner in a single year. Certain factors, such as an unstable home life, can put teens at risk for harmful relationships. But a new study shows moms may be able to thwart this effect.

One in every three adolescents will be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship. But did you know that a mother’s relationship with her child may protect him or her from abuse later? Research has shown that teens who live in homes with alcoholism and conflict between parents have a higher risk of being in a violent relationship themselves. So, researchers from the University of Buffalo wanted to find out if there are ways to counter this effect. They surveyed more than 140 adolescents, many of whom were exposed to alcoholic dads and conflict. The kids completed surveys in eighth grade and during their junior or senior year of high school.