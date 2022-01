RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College (HCC) will host a preview day on Friday, February 4 at its Raymond campus.

Leaders said all high school seniors are invited to see what college has to offer. Recruiters will discuss admissions, scholarships, financial aid and housing.

Preview Day will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Guest are asked to check-in to Cain-Cochran Hall upon arrival.

Students can register online.