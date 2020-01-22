Hinds CC trustees open search for new college president

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds Community College Board of Trustees is searching for a new president. The goal is to name a leader by the end of April with an official start date of July 1, 2020.

The target date for applications is Feb. 20, 2020, but the application portal will remain open until the position is filled.

“It will be our goal to select someone who has the ability to appreciate the history of our college and energize the vision to continue moving us forward. Hinds is a complex organization with many facets, which requires someone with the right experience, drive, passion and a commitment to excellence,” said Paul Breazeale, president of the Hinds Community College Board of Trustees.

For detailed information, the presidential profile and information on how to apply please visit https://www.hindscc.edu or https://acctsearches.org/. To apply, go to https://acctsearches.org/

For additional information, nominations, or confidential inquiries contact:

• Kennon Briggs, ACCT Search Consultant, kennondb@gmail.com, 919.621.7988 (mobile)

• Mike McCall, Ed.D., ACCT Search Consultant, mbmccallsr@gmail.com, 843.300.9646 (mobile)