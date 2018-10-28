Local News

Hinds Community College in Raymond is hosting their "Monster Mash" fundraiser.

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 07:38 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 07:42 AM CDT

Jackson Miss (WJTV) - Hinds Community College in Raymond is hosting their seventh annual "monster mash" fundraiser on October 29th, 2018.
It will feature a co-ed softball game with student athletes in costumes for Halloween. People will also be "trunk or treating."

The activities will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Joe G. Moss field. It's $5 to attend and children that are 12 and under can get in for free. The proceeds from go to Batson Children's Hospital
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center