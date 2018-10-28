Hinds Community College in Raymond is hosting their "Monster Mash" fundraiser.

Jackson Miss (WJTV) - Hinds Community College in Raymond is hosting their seventh annual "monster mash" fundraiser on October 29th, 2018.

It will feature a co-ed softball game with student athletes in costumes for Halloween. People will also be "trunk or treating."

The activities will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Joe G. Moss field. It's $5 to attend and children that are 12 and under can get in for free. The proceeds from go to Batson Children's Hospital

