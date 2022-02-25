JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community Colleges, Jackson Academic Technical Center had a grand opening for the hub.

The brand new hub is a place to honor African American heritage.

Artwork of notable Mississippians include the likes of Medgar Evers, Oprah Winfrey, Ida B Wells.

But as well as be a space to foster student engagement.

“Here we have a problem with students coming to class and leaving, so they really don’t know about any events or the benefits of clubs. now that we have the hub, we can actually put those things up to where students can see and they can actually be a part of them.”

The project is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Education predominantly black institutions grant program.