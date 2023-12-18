JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 29 years in the government sector, Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones announced his retirment.

Jones made the announcement during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

He said he’s appreciative of the support from the community. One major accomplishment Jones is proud of is launching Hinds County into the current era of technology.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for their steadfast leadership over the last three years. In my capacity as the county administrator over the last three years, we have accomplished some monumental great things, one of which was the implementation of one day of best-in-class enterprise resource planning software. There was a model that consolidated and streamlined most of Hinds County, HR, and financial systems,” Jones said.

His last day will be on December 31, 2023.