HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have partnered together to launch a litter removal program.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said inmates from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will begin pickup trash around the City of Jackson.

Hinds County will provide a truck, trailer and bags to the sheriff’s office. They will pay someone $15 an hour to supervise the inmates while they’re cleaning the metro area.

“Due to some of our circumstances of us not allowing our detainee or inmate labor throughout the City of Jackson, we found a way to be able to partnership, to supplement that, to be in partnership with Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to be able to effectively provide manpower and equipment to go out the interstate highways in the City of Jackson and Hinds County and do a trash pickup,” Jones said.

The sheriff said the inmates will continue to pick up litter on a routine basis.