HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County is looking to apply for more money to help neighbors who qualify get some rent relief. Officials said they’re in the process of applying for millions of dollars.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Hinds County is in the process of looking into applying for around $10 million as part of the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Funds.

Hinds County, along with Harrison County, are able to apply for a portion of more than $100 million in emergency rental funds that the state government is returning to the federal government. This comes after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced a halt to Mississippi’s rental assistance program.

“Some people were without a job for a year. That’s very taxing on an individual. We were able to help them with that, with the rental assistance,” said Calhoun.

Hinds County officials said they’ve already issued in the neighborhood of $14 million to neighbors in need of federal emergency assistance funds.

The COVID-19 Federal Assistance Rental Program began in 2020 and is said to provide some rental relief for thousands of people.