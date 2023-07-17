HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the starting salary for detention officers will be increased.

According to Jones, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the decision to increase the pay from $31,000 to $35,000 for detention officers.

Detention sergeants’ pay would increase from $35,300 to $40,000, and pay for detention lieutenants would increase from $38,200 to $42,500.

The salary increase will go into effect on August 1, 2023.

“This increase aligns with department wide recruitment and retention efforts by this administration and being able to provide competitive pay. This administration was also responsible for a recent significant pay raise for operations deputies ($29.5K to $40K ) and just last month dispatchers were given a pay raises from $13/hour to $16/hour starting pay,” said Jones. “We will continue to address fair and competitive pay for the men and women that serve Hinds County and HCSO. Some of these efforts are long overdue and it’s fulfilling to have the support needed to grant these requests of those responsible for taxpayers’ monies.”