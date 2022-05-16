HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County received $45 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help with economic development.

Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham believe the money should be spent to repair roads and bridges, as well as combat crime. However, Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said it’s time for other areas receive funding as well.

Archie and Graham said the $10 million slated to help with improving the county has been going to unnecessary projects.

“Several other board members want to take the money and divert it into other things that are not dealing with crime, roads and bridges,” said Graham.

Calhoun said there are other projects besides infrastructure and crime that need to be improved in the area.

“Roads and bridges. We can’t go over $10 million, so we’re at that already. We only have $45 million, so we are spending it as wisely as we can,” said Calhoun.

Archie and Graham both said they’re against one project, which would be to buy and renovate a vacant building.

“We have a building on North State that others are using as number one priority and that is repairing this building. That’s not my number one priority,” said Graham.

Three supervisors are in support of funding the $3 million North State Street building.

Archie and Graham also claimed that money is going to a non-existent nonprofit.

“A million supposed to go to a nonprofit organization that doesn’t even exist. We don’t know who this nonprofit organization is,” said Archie.

“We don’t have a name on it now. We have a million allocated, but it hasn’t been spent. We’re just look at the possibility of doing this,” said Calhoun.