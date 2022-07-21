JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court will sponsor a free Family Law Clinic on Friday, July 29 to assist low-income neighbors with their legal matters.

The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. on the third floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson.

Organizers announced the legal clinic will be open to Hinds County residents who are in need of legal assistance and cannot afford an attorney.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Any walk-ins will be seen on a first-come basis. Organizers said participants will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and/or legal advice on the following legal matters:

Irreconcilable differences divorce

Custody

Guardianships

Name changes

Birth certificate correction

Emancipation

According to organizers, grandparents, relatives or family friends who are This is a great opportunity for grandparents, relatives or family friends taking care of children who are not heir own to obtain the necessary documents to enroll the child in school.

Participants can visit https://mvlp.org/clinics for a list of documents needed to attend the clinic and to also pre-register.

Persons seeking assistance must register in advance and be screened for eligibility by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP). For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, contact 601-882-5001 or visit www.mvlp.org.