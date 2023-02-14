HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in Hinds County welcomed new additions to their homes on Valentine’s Day.

The Mississippi College School of Law partnered with Hinds County Child Protection Services (CPS) to hold a mass adoption day event on Tuesday.

Andrea Sanders, commissioner of CPS, said most of the children who go through the system have lived through one failed placement. She said finding a home for them is their top priority.

“Once we know they need an adoption family, we get them there fast. It helps them heal. It takes away a lot of anxiety and fear about what the future holds for them,” explained Sanders.